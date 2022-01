In anticipation that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will zone the Presidency to the southern part of the country in the 2023 general election, the Southwest and Southeast geopolitical zones have started gearing up for the impending battle.

The post 2023 Presidency: Stakeholders weigh South West, South East chances appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper