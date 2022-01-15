I have a very supportive wife – Kevin Olu | The Guardian Nigeria News

Like the popular saying that behind a successful man, there is always a woman, Nigerian entrepreneur and politician, Hon. Kevin Olu, has identified his wife as the support system that has helped his business to thrive and become the envy of others.

“To me, one of the secrets of my success in business is my wife. She is always there for me. Whenever I am away, she is seriously on the ground to make the companies work,” said Kevin Olu.

Speaking during a recent interview with journalists, Delta-born Olu was quick to reveal his chains of business concerns range from equipment, vessels, parts and marine instruments.

“My wife is the one running my business for me and we are doing very well. I believe that before the year runs out, we will get to a point where the country will know us by God’s grace.

“We are still running a hospitality business which is part of First Triple Billionaires. My wife is helping me in my hotel business. She had a background in this through her…