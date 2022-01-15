Kizz Daniel… Intimate Melodies Of Barnabas | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinonso Ihekire 15 January 2022 |

The cries of his newborns pierced through the airwaves as we began the conversation. “I’m sorry, I have to stay off video,” he apologises, hibernating his newly-assumed ‘daddy duties’ to settle in for the chat. For Daniel Anidugbe, better known as Kizz Daniel, this was a new era for him, having to learn to nurture his newly born twins, Jalil and Jelani. And for a superstar – with all the hassle it commands – it definitely means a heightened experience. A new dawn! And this sense…