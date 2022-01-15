Klopp searches for striking solution at Liverpool — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Jurgen Klopp said Friday he had to find a short-term solution to deal with the absence of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane after Liverpool laboured to a goalless League Cup draw against 10-man Arsenal.

Thursday’s 0-0 stalemate in the first leg of the semi-final was the first match in which the Reds have failed to score at home since April, even though they had a man advantage for more than an hour.

The toothless performance underlined how much Liverpool missed Salah and Mane, both of whom are at the Africa Cup of Nations — they have provided 24 goals and 10 assists in 20 Premier League matches this season.

There is a possibility Salah could be back next week if Egypt, who lost their opening game and sit bottom of their group, fail to make it through to the knockout stages.

Mane’s stay with Senegal looks like being longer but Klopp needs to come up with a way to compensate while they are gone.

“The only way to avoid these kind of questions is by scoring,”…