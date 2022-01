Moses Simon has been named Man of the Match following Nigeria’s comfortable 3- 1 win against Sudan at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations. Simon scored a goal and bagged an assist in the encounter. The FC Nantes winger was on hand to tee-up Samuel Chukwueze for Nigeria’s opening goal in the third minute of […]

The post Man of the Match Simon dedicates award to Super Eagles teammates appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper