Serial property entrepreneur, Daniel Moses’ road to success | The Guardian Nigeria News

Daniel Moses is someone who is exceptionally creative in bringing up new business ideas and works hard on those ideas to set up a new venture. His steadfastness has seen him strike multiple streams of income and influence, and he’s on the verge of beating the odds as the United Kingdom’s most successful Nigerian self-made property millionaire.

Moses is a property investor, coach, author, wealth generator, and public speaker.

His recent book, ‘Rent-To-Rent Made Easy – How to get started in property with little or no money,’ published in 2021, has over 16 5-star reviews on Amazon for its easy steps in getting people started in the rent-to-rent process.

Moses’ podcast ‘The Wealth And Business Podcast’ on Spotify comprises of 24 episodes that aim to inspire, motivate and help educate through the shared experiences of industry experts that provide lessons that give practical advice to anyone who is looking to create a better life for themselves through property and…