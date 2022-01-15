‘To overcome vulnerability, women must dismantle barriers to their liberation’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

Omowumi Ogunrotimi is a multi-disciplinary legal practitioner and gender justice advocate. She founded Gender Mobile Initiative, an organisation leveraging technology to complement the policy and programmes of government and other stakeholders to advance gender equality and eliminate gender-based violence. In 2020, she was appointed as the Deputy Head of the Sectoral Committee on Women and Gender, African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU-ECOSOCC) Nigeria. Ogunrotimi has worked in over 50 rural communities implementing sexual and gender-based violence prevention models and advocating safe space for vulnerable populations, particularly girls and women. Her most recent and profound work is focused on driving system-wide changes to prevent sexual harassment in learning environments. In April 2021, she led the Gender Mobile team to launch a mobile application that is now being implemented in over 100 higher educational institutions across Nigeria. Ogunrotimi is also a…