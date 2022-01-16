AFCON: Super Eagles beat Sudan, advance to last-16 | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Super Eagles of Nigeria are through to the last-16 at the Africa Cup of Nations after a comfortable 3-1 win against Sudan on Saturday in Garoua.

Nigeria’s goals were scored by Samuel Chukwueze (3rd minute), Taiwo Awoniyi (45th), and Moses Simon (46th).

Walieldin Khidir pulled back what turned out to be a solitary goal for Sudan from the penalty spot in the 70th minute.

Nigeria Head Coach Austin Eguavoen did not make any changes to the starting-11 that defeated Egypt on Tuesday and it did not take long for the Super Eagles to break the deadlock, as a long throw from Ola Aina into the Sudanese penalty box was well controlled by Simon before the FC Nantes winger found Chukwueze who placed a low shot past the Sudanese goalkeeper.

Although the Super Eagles were in control, Sudan did not come easy in the opening minutes as they forced Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye to make a fine save in the 14th minute off a shot from Mohamed Al Rashed.

But it was Nigeria who…