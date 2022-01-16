Arsenal's Aubameyang, two other Gabon players suffer 'heart lesions'







Arsenal forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang missed Gabon’s game against Ghana at the AFCON 2021 due to heart lesions, Gabonese FA has said. Two other Gabon players Mario Lemina and forward Axel Meye have the same problem. Aubameyang and Lemina were ruled out of Gabon’s first game at the tournament after testing positive for COVID-19 in Cameroon […]

