FG invests N152b on digitisation, targets paperless activities by 2030 — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government invested N152 billion in digitisation of its activities in 2021, even as it revealed plans of migrating all government paper activities to paperless by 2030.



The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Ibrahim disclosed this during the Champion Day and Closing of 2021 Service Wide Capacity Building program on e-Government.



According to him, “the target of the Federal Government is to make sure that by 2030, we achieve a paperless government where emerging technologies like Blockchain that has data integrity and many more is guaranteed.”



Pantami maintained that the achievement of a paperless government is very possible because the government is desirous of digitising its processes.



He, however, posited that technology could not do it alone. “We must ensure that we train ourselves so that we manage the technology effectively for the betterment of our country,” he said.



While revealing that FG…