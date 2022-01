Using fruits to replace cakes is not something we see often. In Nigeria, many people are always willing to try out new recipes, especially if they are healthy. Watermelon cake is one recipe I tried and its taste is beyond my expectations. INGREDIENTS Watermelon (seedless) Strawberries Blueberries Lemon juice Apples (diced) METHOD Slice the fruits […]

