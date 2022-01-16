Preserve pational peace — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Presidency Tasked On Ending Killings By Boko Haram, Bandits

• Govs Salute Military For Keeping Nigeria United, Progressive

• Seek Welfare Support For Children, Spouses Of Deceased Servicemen

• ‘We Must Partner Military, Security Agencies To Combat Crime’

• Revisit Reports Of Security Summits To Tackle Insecurity – Saraki

Nigerians, yesterday, on the occasion of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD), paid glowing tributes to fallen heroes who paid the ultimate price while defending their fatherland, and living members of the Forces who survived to tell stories of horrors of war and conflicts.

But as the nation honoured their memory, the Federal Government was charged to rise to the challenge of insecurity confronting the country on various fronts and redouble efforts at securing lives and property.

Particularly, insurgency, banditry, widespread kidnapping, and unbridled killings, among others, were identified by leaders of thought, stakeholders and various groups…