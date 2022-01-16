We want to build a school that will give access to the market – Adewale Yusuf | The Guardian Nigeria News

Adewale Yusuf is one of the players in the Nigerian startup scene and he is passionate about utilising technology to solve and leverage on and improve education in all its ramifications. The co-founder of startups like Techpoint and Alt School Africa whose humble background and beginnings are his foundational and core reasons for focusing on education and technology, sat down with Dolapo Aina for an interview in the final days of December 2021. Do read the excerpts of the interview.

Good evening Mr. Adewale Yusuf. What is Talent QL all about?

So thank you, we are a global talent, which means we connect the best software engineers from Africa to global opportunities, and also to local opportunities and any other opportunity which would be of benefit to them. So also, we have a pipeline of engineers, where we train software engineers, to be global and senior engineers and to be able to compete globally. So that’s what we do as a company. In a nutshell, that is what Talent QL is…