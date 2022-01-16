Worshipping God with your first fruit — Sunday Magazine — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Text: Exodus 23: 19; Nehemiah 10:35-37

First fruit is a written law for those who put their trust in God. It is meant to test our loyalty; to know if we truly trust God for our supplies. The law that governs first fruit dates back to the time of the children of Israel. The Israelites were commanded to bring before the Lord their first fruit of the land. This means they were to give God the first produce of their increase. They were to do this first, before solving other needs in their homes. The Israelites were also commanded not to delay in giving their first fruit to the Lord.

Giving God the first fruit of the year is a way of showing appreciation to Him for his faithfulness and deliverance from the hands of the enemies. This is supposed to be done with a grateful heart while committing and trusting God for bounty provisions for the rest of the year.

First fruit is applicable to all believers who trust in the Lord. It applies to Christians who are civil servants as…