Aboubakar scores again as Cameroon joined by Burkina Faso in last 16 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Cameroon captain Vincent Aboubakar scored his fifth goal of the Africa Cup of Nations as his already qualified side were joined by Burkina Faso on Monday in the second round.

The Saudi Arabia-based forward, who turns 30 on Saturday, put Cameroon ahead and substitute Garry Rodrigues equalised for Cape Verde after half-time in a 1-1 draw in Yaounde.

Cyrille Bayala put Burkina Faso in front and Getaneh Kebede levelled for Ethiopia from a penalty in another 1-1 draw that sufficed to take the west Africans through.

Cameroon topped the final table with seven points, Burkina Faso edged Cape Verde on head-to-head records for second place after both accumulated four points and Ethiopia were eliminated with just one point.

While Cameroon and Burkina Faso are assured of last-16 places, Cape Verde must wait to see if they go through as one of the best four third-placed teams from the six groups.

In Yaounde, Cameroon broke the deadlock on 39 minutes in a cagey opening half dominated by the two…