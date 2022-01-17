Aleko Fassianos “Greek Picasso” Dies Aged 86 | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Chinelo Eze 17 January 2022 |

3:46 pm Aleko Fassianos, also known as “Greek Picasso” has died aged 86. Fassianos, whose works have been showcased around the world, including paintings, lithographs, ceramics, and tapestries, was forced to put down his painting brush in 2019 due to his deteriorating health, which had him bedridden at his home in the suburbs of Athens for several…

Aleko Fassianos, also known as “Greek Picasso” has died aged 86.

Fassianos, whose works have been showcased around the world, including paintings, lithographs, ceramics, and tapestries, was forced to put down his painting brush in 2019 due to his deteriorating health, which had him bedridden at his home in the suburbs of Athens for several months. He died in…