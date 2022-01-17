Britain vows US ‘full support’ over synagogue attack | The Guardian Nigeria News





Britain on Monday promised “full support” to US investigators after it emerged that the man behind a hostage taking at a Texas synagogue was a British citizen.

British police have arrested two teenagers in Manchester in connection with Saturday’s 10-hour siege in the small Texan town of Colleyville that ended with the four hostages unharmed.

The Muslim Council of Britain called the attack “completely unacceptable and we condemn the action in the strongest possible terms.”

“The act is all the more reprehensible since it was instigated at a place of worship where Jews were targeted,” the Council’s Secretary General Zara Mohammed said.

“This was, quite simply, a hate crime and an act of anti-Semitism. We are thankful that the hostages are unharmed. Though some may seek to…





Source: Guardian Newspaper