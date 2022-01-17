Government inaction fuelling rise in child marriage – HRW







Despite laws prohibiting it, child marriage is on the rise in Nigeria, Human Rights Watch said in a report published on Monday. “It is disturbing that almost two decades after the Child Rights Act was passed, Nigerian girls are still being forced into child marriages,” said Mausi Segun, Africa director at Human Rights Watch. “Nigerian […]

