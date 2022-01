Two junior staffers of the Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB) have been abducted alongside another victim around the Isara axis of the road situated within Ogun State end of the expressway at exactly 6.45a.m yesterday.

The post Gunmen abduct two NCRIB junior workers, demand N20m for each person appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper