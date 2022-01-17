Harrison hat-trick fires Leeds to victory at West Ham | The Guardian Nigeria News

Marcelo Bielsa’s side made it two successive league victories to climb nine points clear of the relegation zone.

It was sweet revenge for Leeds, who were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round at West Ham just a week ago.

“It was a beautiful game and very representative of the Premier League. It was a very tight triumph but it was deserved,” Bielsa said.

“I’m very happy for Jack he puts in a lot of effort.”

West Ham had won three consecutive league games and four in all competitions, but their bid to finish in the top four suffered a major setback thanks to Harrison.

David Moyes’ team remain fourth, however they are now just two points ahead of Arsenal, who have two games in hand, while Tottenham are four points back with four games extra to play.

Bemoaning a packed schedule that saw West Ham play three times in seven days, Moyes said: “People who play against Leeds will know the intensity you need to play.

“The players have been having a good go at it,…