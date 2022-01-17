Hundreds of Kaduna residents flee as bandits attack | The Guardian Nigeria News

Hundreds of residents are fleeing Damari community in Birnin Gwari Local Council of Kaduna State, as bandits moving on motorcycles invaded the villages yesterday

Some of the villagers alleged that the bandits were in pursuit of members of a group loyal to a notorious warlord, Malam Abba, whom the Kaduna State Police Command, in 2020, confirmed to be a member of Boko Haram.

The Guardian gathered that before the bandits invaded the community yesterday, a deadly clash had ensued, on Friday, between the terrorists and the lieutenants of Abba in which several bandits were killed.

CONSEQUENTLY, President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the military to respond “robustly” to the cases of killings and kidnappings in Niger State and to give effect to the strategic objectives through the use of force.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement, yesterday, disclosed that the President gave the directive to the Defence Headquarters…