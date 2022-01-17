



JOHANNESBURG,South Africa, 16 January 2022/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The New York-based The Africa Center, narrative change organisation Africa No Filter, Media Monitoring Africa and the University of Cape Town (UCT) have joined forces to develop the Global Media Index that will track and measure the way Africa is covered by top global media outlets. The […]

The post New media initiative to put global media’s coverage of Africa under the spotlight appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper