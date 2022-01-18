How Healthy Is It To Start Your Day With A Cup Of Coffee? | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Rukweve Ochuko 18 January 2022 |

1:42 pm It can be a great start to your day to have a cup of coffee before you begin with your activities. Coffee contains elements known to help rejuvenate the body and keep it energised. So, when the drowsy feeling sets-in in the morning, having a cup of coffee can help turn all that around and…

It can be a great start to your day to have a cup of coffee before you begin with your activities. Coffee contains elements known to help rejuvenate the body and keep it energised.

So, when the drowsy feeling sets-in in the morning, having a cup of coffee can help turn all that around and give you the boost to function actively. Your coffee doesn’t have to black and unsweetened to…