Remember that one unspoken rule that plagues your mind when you have a wedding to attend and you think of a flirty white dress to impress? -Never wear white to a wedding. The most important thing any guest should focus on, even before choosing the dress’s colour, is not to upstage the bride. According to […]

The post How To Wear White To A Wedding appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper