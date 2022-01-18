Minnows Comoros send Ghana crashing out of Africa Cup of Nations | The Guardian Nigeria News

Four-time champions Ghana were eliminated from the Africa Cup of Nations after crashing 3-2 to minnows Comoros in Group C on Tuesday in Garoua.

The Black Stars had captain Andre Ayew sent off after 25 minutes and, after wiping out a two-goal deficit, lost when Comoros’ Ahmed Mogni scored his second goal five minutes from time.

Morocco and Gabon drew 2-2 in Yaounde in the same group to retain first and second places respectively and qualify for the Round of 16, which kicks off on Sunday.

Comoros, representing a tiny island nation off the southeast coast of Africa, finished third and must wait until Thursday to know if they are among the best four third-placed teams, who get the last 16 spots.

A disastrous night for Ghana started after just four minutes when Serbia-based El Fardou Ben Mohamed fired the first-time qualifiers in front.

Mogni, who plays for French third-tier club Annecy, added a second just past the hour only for 10-man Ghana to hit back through…