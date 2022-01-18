Shoot to kill anyone attempting to attack prison, Aregbesola says





The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has ordered officials of the Nigerian Correctional Service to shoot dead any attempt to attack prison facilities across the country. Aregbesola, who gave the directive while addressing senior officers at the Agodi Custodial Centre of the NCoS during an official inspection tour of the facility, emphasized anyone who attempted […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper