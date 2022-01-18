US believes Russia could attack Ukraine ‘at any point — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The White House said Tuesday that Russia is ready to attack Ukraine at “any point,” upping its threat assessment ahead of a meeting between the top US and Russian diplomats.

“We’re now at a stage where Russia could at any point launch an attack on Ukraine,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters. “I would say that’s starker than we have been.”

Psaki’s characterization of the situation around Ukraine came as Secretary of State Antony Blinken was scheduled to meet Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Friday in Geneva.

A US official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Blinken’s goal was to see “if there is a diplomatic off-ramp” and “common ground” where Russia can be persuaded to pull back from Ukraine.

Ukraine, the US and European countries have raised deep concerns over Russia’s troop build-up on the border, despite repeated denials from Moscow that an invasion is planned.

If President Vladimir Putin decides to launch an invasion of…