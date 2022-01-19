Comedian ‘AY’ Makun Welcomes Second Child With Mabel After 13 Years







Popular comedian and actor, Ayo ‘AY’ Makun, has welcomed a second child with his wife, Mabel. The elated father made this announcement through his Instagram page on Tuesday. The couple got married in November 2008. AY’s new baby, named Ayomide, came into the family 13 years after they had their first child, Michelle. To express […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper