Eyimofe bags historic NAACP Image Awards nomination | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
2


Ifeanyi Ibeh

19 January 2022  
5:57 pm

Nigerian feature film, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), has made history as the first Nigerian film to earn an NAACP Image Awards nomination. Directed by the Esiri twins – Arie and Chuko Esiri – and presented by GDN Studios, a subsidiary of The Guardian Group, publishers of The Guardian newspapers, Eyimofe received its historic NAACP…

Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), directed by twin brothers Arie Esiri and Chuko Esiri. Photograph: Janus Film

Nigerian feature film, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire), has made history as the first Nigerian film to earn an NAACP Image Awards nomination.

Directed by the Esiri twins – Arie and Chuko Esiri – and presented by GDN Studios, a subsidiary of The Guardian Group, publishers of The…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

