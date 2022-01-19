Ferguson takes caretaker charge at Everton — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Everton announced on Tuesday they had appointed Duncan Ferguson as caretaker manager for the second time following the sacking of Rafael Benitez.

The struggling Premier League club face Aston Villa at home on Saturday before a two-week international break for World Cup qualifiers in South America, North America and Asia.

“Duncan Ferguson has been appointed as Everton caretaker manager for the club’s upcoming games,” they said in a statement.

“An announcement on a permanent managerial appointment will be made in due course.”

Ferguson was installed as caretaker in 2019 when he took five points from three league games against Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal prior to the appointment of Carlo…