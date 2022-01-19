Four kidnapped Uniport students regain freedom | The Guardian Nigeria News

Four students of the University of Port Harcourt who were kidnapped last weekend have been released and reunited with their families.

The Guardian gathered that the students, Gbaa Nenubari, Asumbo Elizabeth, Eze Chimezie and Onosigho Augustine, were abducted on their way from the Orashi River where they had gone for a vegetation sampling for their final year project and postgraduate research work.

It wàs learnt that the victims escaped Wednesday morning during a shootout between the kidnappers and security operatives.

A statement by the University’s public relations officer, Sam Kpenu, said, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Owunari Georgewill commended the men of the Nigerian Police Force, the chief security officer of the University and his men and the entire security agencies of Rivers and Bayelsa states for their timely and prompt intervention which led to the release of the students.

“We are happy that you are back unhurt and now reunited with your family and…