INEC hangs 2023 election timetable on passage of electoral bill — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Warns parties against rancorous primaries

• Senate President, Speaker assure lawmakers will rework bill, pass amendment today

• IPAC seeks more funding for INEC, wants lapses from Anambra election rectified

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, said it would not release the 2023 general election timetable until the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is signed into law.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this in Abuja during the Commission’s first quarterly consultative meeting with political parties. According to him, the early passage of the bill is crucial in preparations for the 2023 election.

President Muhammadu Buhari had, in a letter to the National Assembly, withheld assent to the amendment bill due to controversies surrounding the mode of primaries by parties.

The INEC boss, however, noted that the Commission would release the 2023 election timetable once the bill is signed into law, adding that all critical preparations for the…