





Israel’s justice minister on Wednesday pledged a full investigation into allegations that the controversial Pegasus spyware was used on Israeli citizens, including people who led protests against former premier Benjamin Netanyahu. Pegasus, a surveillance product made by the Israeli firm NSO that can turn a mobile phone into a pocket spying device, has remained a […]

The post Israel probes alleged Pegasus use to spy on citizens appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper