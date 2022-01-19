Nigeria courts double digit deficit financing amid fiscal indiscipline — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• FG acknowledges concerns, hopes to improve revenue generation

• Lawan: Govt will keep borrowing to fund development until revenue rises

• Scale downsize of government, cost of governance, says Yusuf

As the Federal Government continues to explore new measures of raising revenue through tax reforms, there are concerns that no amount of tax revenue will be enough to finance the magnitude of fiscal indiscipline by the executives, if the cost of governance is not addressed, even as debts mount.



Already, debt has become the default option for the government in addressing gaps in its financing, raising concerns about repayment capacity and abuse by the executive.

Currently, Nigeria’s deficit is N7.05 trillion, with a higher figure expected at the end of the 2021 financial year. The government had targeted a budget deficit of N5.6 trillion in 2021.



For the 2022 fiscal year, the government hopes to achieve a deficit of N6.4 trillion amid concerns about revenue…