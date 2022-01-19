Osinbajo, Lawan, Malami to grace Justice Sector Summit 2022







Nigeria’s Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, and Chief Justice of Nigeria Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad will be special guests at the Justice Sector Summit 2022 scheduled to hold in Abuja on January 25. Others expected as special guests at Justice Sector Summit 2022 are Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of Nigeria’s House of […]

