SON to consider new standards for cybersecurity — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Worried about huge financial losses to cybercrimes and hackers, the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has expressed commitment to standardise the nation’s Information Technology (IT) sector.

According to reports, Nigeria loses over N200 billion yearly to cybercrimes, a figure described as ‘unacceptable’ by the standards body while restating its commitment to sanitise the IT industry

The Director-General and Chief Executive, Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), Mallam Farouk Salim, gave the assurance during a recent validation exercise for the ISO 27001 Information Security Management Systems Course organised by the SON in Abuja and Lagos.

According to a statement, SON expressed its commitment to sanitising the IT industry through training and the implementation of the International Organisation for Standardisation’s (ISO) Standards.

The Director-General, who was represented by the Director, Training Services, Timothy Abner, revealed that the validation of the…