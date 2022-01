Bauchi State High Court 5 has sentenced three young men to serve 17 years in prison for a robbery committed in 2018. One Muazu Ya’u, Adamu Abdullahi, Awalu Babayo of Gertogel village in Bauchi local government area were charged in September 2018 for armed robbery “and thereby committed an act contrary to section 96 and […]

The post Three men get 17-year jail terms for stealing N60, 000 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper