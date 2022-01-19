Wizkid Postpones 'Made In Lagos' Canada Tour Indefinitely





Afrobeats superstar Wizkid has announced the indefinite postponement of his Made In Lagos Canada tour. The singer shared this update in a post to his Twitter account on Wednesday. He noted that scheduled stops for the tour would no longer proceed this month as planned. The post reads, “Due to existing and public health measures being introduced […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper