AFCON: Super Eagles beat Guinea-Bissau to maintain perfect record | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Super Eagles will head into the knockout rounds of the Africa Cup of Nations full of confidence after a 2-0 win over Guinea-Bissau kept their perfect run going.

Umar Sadiq’s second-half strike put Nigeria in front, before captain William Troost-Ekong doubled the lead after a long VAR review.

The win means the Super Eagles are the only team to secure maximum points from the group stage.

They will face one of the best third-placed teams in the last 16 on Sunday, as their search for a fourth AFCON title continues.

Nigeria made eight changes to their starting lineup, with their spot in the knockout stages already secured. The England-based trio of Troost-Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho were the only players to keep their place.

The Super Eagles dominated possession from the start as expected, but clear-cut chances were at a premium for much of the half.

Nigeria’s best chance fell to Sadiq when he found himself clean through in the box. He went round the goalkeeper,…