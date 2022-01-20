Bybit Announces Launch of NFT Platform With Mystery Boxes of Monster Galaxy NFTs, Exclusive Artworks Curated by ONBD and REALY Apparel





SINGAPORE, 20 January 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the launch of the Bybit NFT Marketplace, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform that aims to streamline digital ownership and support the development of blockchain gaming and the metaverse. The Bybit NFT Marketplace is set to become a one-stop shop that […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper