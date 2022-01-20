Cardi B Pledges To Pay Funeral Costs For Victims Of Bronx Fire | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Oreoritse Tariemi
20 January 2022 |
9:34 am
Cardi B has pledged to cover the funeral expenses of those who lost their lives in the deadly fire in a New York City borough.
17 people were killed in the fire that ripped through a Bronx apartment building on January 9, 2022.
In a statement to CNN, Cardi B said, “I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx, and I have lots of family and friends who live and work…
Source: Guardian Newspaper