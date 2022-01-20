Court bars NNPC, petroleum ministry from allocating crude to oil firm





A Federal High Court in Lagos has directed the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Ministry of Petroleum Resources and National Petroleum Investment & Management Respondent Services (NAPIMS) from allocating crude oil to Addax Oil Exploration Plc. Justice Tijjani Ringim held that the firm should not be allocated crude oil explored from OMLS 123, 124, 126 […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper