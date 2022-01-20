Electoral Bill: CSOs knock Senate over ‘consensus’ option as NASS re-amends bill | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Senate, Reps bow to Buhari’s request on electoral act

• Consensus option undemocratic, says CISLAC

• HURIWA: Legislature a captive of Buhari

• NASS attempt to over-regulate political parties unnecessary, says Olurode

• Buhari has no option but to assent to bill, says women forum

Exactly a month after President Muhammadu Buhari declined assent to the 2021 Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill on the grounds of insecurity and cost of conducting direct primary, which he said violate the spirit of democracy, the Senate, yesterday, re-amended the bill it passed on November 18, 2021, succumbing to President Buhari’s request for reworking to alter Clause 84, thereby accommodating the direct, indirect and consensus mode of electing candidates by political parties.

It also approved the recommended Clause 84(3) that “a political party that adopts the direct primary procedure shall ensure that all aspirants are given equal opportunity of being voted for by members of the…