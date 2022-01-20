Kicks, knocks trail rice pyramid unveiling | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stakeholders have faulted the launch of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) rice pyramid unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, describing it as another political jamboree ahead of the 2023 election.

According to them, there is nothing to celebrate as a 50kg bag of rice still sells at N24,000 as against N8,000 it was sold before Buhari took over.

While Nigeria is said to be the largest paddy rice producer in Africa, rice millers are still faced with high costs of production and poor access to paddy.

Stakeholders also queried the exclusion of the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and other relevant research institutes in the scheme.

This comes as some sources claimed that part of the rice used to build the pyramid was imported from northern Cameroun; Cotonou, the Republic of Benin; Niger and Togo.

The Chairman, Pyramid Sub-Committee of RIFAN, Shehu Muazu, said the paddy was collected from the beneficiaries of the Anchor…