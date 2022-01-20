



A Namibian court Thursday refused to recognise same-sex marriages performed in other countries, even as the judge expressed sympathy for the couples who brought the case. Two couples married outside of Namibia had asked the High Court to recognise their unions. But High Court judge Hannelie Prinsloo said she was bound by a Supreme Court […]

The post Namibia court refuses to recognise same-sex marriages appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper