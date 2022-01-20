Nigerian-British chartered accountant, Biyi Oloko, wins UK by-election | The Guardian Nigeria News

Biyi Oloko, a British citizen of Nigerian descent and Conservative candidate, has won the Tilehurst South and Holybrook by-election in the United Kingdom. The Tilehurst South and Holybrook seat was run as a by-election after the death of incumbent councillor Peter Argyle, after 24 years of meritorious service.

Oloko, the new Conservative councillor, who has now been elected to West Berkshire Council, emerged victorious in the by-election that was also contested by Labour and the Liberal Democrats.

Speaking after his election, Oloko, who was quoted by leading weekly news outlet, Newburytoday Newspaper, said: “I can’t wait to get started on continuing Peter’s work alongside councillor Richard Somner. I met many of our residents on their doorsteps and their message was very clear, their priorities will be my priorities as I look forward to continuing to build on the good record of the Conservatives-led administration.”

Lynne Doherty, Conservative leader of West…