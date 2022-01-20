Things to know when investing in Bitcoin with your Android device | The Guardian Nigeria News

People do many things on their smartphones, from communicating and learning vital skills to transacting with others, miles away from them. The Android user base is also growing as more people realize what they can do with their devices. Many people invest, trade, and store Bitcoin with their Android devices.

Android smartphones have made trading or investing in Bitcoin very convenient. If interested in exploring the exciting world of cryptocurrencies, you can use your Android smartphone to invest in this digital asset. But first, learn the following things to ensure safe and efficient investing.

Bitcoin Android Wallet

A Bitcoin Android wallet can be cold or hot. A hot wallet is a web-based or cloud-based wallet with excellent accessibility and compatibility. If you have a portable device running on an Android operating system, you can transact with Bitcoin, including paying for items and services or storing Bitcoin anywhere, anytime. On the other hand, a cold wallet does not…