Tinubu apologises for misleading claim on ‘expiration’ of voters card | The Guardian Nigeria News

The national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu has apologised for a misleading statement about the alleged expiration of permanent voters’ cards.

“Immediately upon being apprised of this, Asiwaju apologised for the incorrect statement and felt sorry for any confusion it may have caused,” Tinubu’s media aide Tunde Rahman said in a statement.

Rahman said Tinubu appreciates the work done by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the issuer of the PVCs.

Tinubu, former governor of Lagos State, while addressing some women leaders who paid him a visit in Abuja, the presidential aspirant said the PVCs in the possession of citizens have expired.

“In case they do not announce to you on time, the PVC you have has expired,” Tinubu said in a trending video.

“Take one family member, two family members, knock on all doors and make sure that the new registration… Because they may not announce to you on time. The PVCs you…