US Capitol assault probe asks Ivanka Trump to cooperate | The Guardian Nigeria News

US lawmakers investigating the January 2021 attack on the Capitol on Thursday asked the daughter of former president Donald Trump to cooperate voluntarily with its inquiry.

In a letter marking a major step for the investigation inside Trump’s inner circle, the House select committee told Ivanka Trump — then a senior advisor to her father — it had evidence that she had pleaded with him to call off the violence as his supporters stormed Congress.

“Testimony obtained by the committee indicates that members of the White House staff requested your assistance on multiple occasions to intervene in an attempt to persuade President Trump to address the ongoing lawlessness and violence on Capitol Hill,” chairman Bennie Thompson told her.

Investigators are looking into how the attack, which shut down Congress, took place and whether then-president Trump and members of his circle had a part in encouraging it.

It has already issued subpoenas for several key figures in…