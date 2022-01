2Baba brings smiles to the faces of fans as the season of love draws closer with the release of his Smile music video. Smile is a song of promise, as the lyrics are a vow of love to a lover, promising to do all that will keep her smiling. In the video, 2Baba and his […]

The post 2Baba And Annie Make Us 'Smile' In New Music Video appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





